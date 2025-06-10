Two people were at the right place at the right time to see one of New York's most elusive animals.

Moose sightings are increasing in New York thanks to more of these impressive animals migrating into our state.

A recent estimate says about 700 moose now live in New York.

It seems a good majority of them can be found in the Lake Placid area, which was recently dubbed one of the nation's best "moose sighting capitals."

Other places where you are more likely to see one of these animals is the Adirondacks, and two very lucky people got to see a "massive moose" up close!

The encounter happened while the couple were hiking Goodman Mountain in Tupper Lake.

Kristina Priest-Potter shared her experience with New York Upstate and a video she filmed of the moose wandering nearby.

The couple said they were coming down from the summit when they ran into the majestic creature.

The moose didn't seem too bothered by the couple and continued its "Sunday midday stroll" for a few minutes before turning off the path.

Once the moose was far enough away, the couple continued their descent.

"Encountering a moose can be a once in a lifetime experience, but always best to do it from a distance," the outlet wrote.

Moose Sightings in Central New York

While the Adirondacks and Lake Placid tend to see the most moose, several sightings have happened right here in the Mohawk Valley.

In April, a couple were driving around Cold Brook when they saw a moose strolling alongside the road before crossing right in front of them.

A similar incident happened in Poland, when a woman came face to face with one, and she caught the encounter on video before the moose trotted off in a different direction.

Another recent sighting happened in Lyons Falls, when a moose darted across a field and startled a Dolgeville man.

That all being said, those hoping to finally see one of these magical creatures in the wild may soon have their wish come true as more moose start calling New York their home.

