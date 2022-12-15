Don't park in the road.

As snow plows are hitting the streets for a significant pre-Christmas snow storm across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, several municipalities have issued extended snow emergency declarations. All of them prohibit street parking during the storm, and some extend into next week.

In Ilion and Frankfort, for example, have Snow Emergencies in place that run through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. Residents are asked to not park in the streets to allow for plows to continually clean streets with a few days of accumulating snow ahead.

Major Winter Storm Hammers East Coast With High Winds And Heavy Snow Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images loading...

Town of Frankfort PD also urge no unnecessary travel through the weekend.

Utica's Snow Emergency is in place until further notice. In the city, drivers are reminded they can be towed at their own expense, ticketed, or both for having vehicles parked in the road, until the emergency is lifted.

A storm packing heavy, accumulating snow is forecast Thursday through Saturday morning, with additional snow showers possibly through the weekend. The National Weather Service has Central New York under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday morning, with snow total between 8-16 inches expected. High snowfall amounts are also possibly in higher elevations, the NWS says.

