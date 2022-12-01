Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee. More specifically, the 16-year-old was last known to be in the area of Stokes Lee Center Road and Route 26. That was around 11:00 a.m.
By 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, around eight hours after he last was seen, the Sheriff's Office posted this photo, asking for assistance from member's of the public locating the teen.
Ayden was wearing a black jacket with a gray hood, jeans, winter boots and a red and black backpack.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts, or if you thing you've seen him, contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.