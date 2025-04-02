No, it wasn't an April Fool's prank!

With all the restaurant and business closures rattling the Mohawk Valley, it's about time we had some good news to share.

One of Central New York's larger cities is getting a brand new chain restaurant that's known for its generous servings.

Read More: The Restaurants That Opened in Central New York Last Year

Just days after Denny's confirmed it is pulling out of the Copper City, Chipotle Mexican Grill is ringing the bell and announcing it's time for Rome's restaurant scene to make room for them.

Chipotle Becomes First Non-GMO US Restaurant Chain Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

The famed Mexican chain confirmed it is expanding its footprint in Central New York with a second location in Oneida County. The company has a establishments already in New Hartford, Fayetteville, Syracuse, and Cicero.

The restaurant is slated to open sometime this year in Rome, meaning fans of their oversized burritos or their burrito bowls won't have to wait too much longer to have another place to get their fix.

While an exact opening date is unknown, it's believed that the doors will open sometime in the fall.

Chipotle Reports Quarterly Earnings Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

As for where in Rome the new Chipotle will go, the Rome Sentinel shared reports that it'll open " between Burger King and Starbucks in the Mohawk Acres Plaza on Black River Boulevard."

At this time, details are limited and officials are not privy to reveal all their cards just yet. This report will be updated once more information is released.

Currently, Chipotle operates 3,665 locations across the United States. Currently, the brand has 225 establishments across New York State.

Delicious Restaurants That Came to Central New York in 2024 Hungry to try something new? Here's a list of restaurants that opened in CNY over the past year. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's Top 20 Most Difficult to Pronounce Town Names Not every town can be as easy to pronounce as Washington or Springfield. These 20 New York towns will leave you scratching your head while you ask, that's how you say that? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Get our free mobile app