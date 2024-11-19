Massive New York State Police Investigation Leads to 26 Weapon and Drug Arrests

Law enforcement at every level is always going above and beyond to keep the communities they serve safe from dangerous criminals. In most cases the nature of their job is reactionary, but in some cases details are formed to be proactive. The New York State Police announced Tuesday the results of a probe into gun and drug trafficking in our region.

State Police officials say on November 8th, 2024 a multi-agency sting resulted in a total of 26 individuals being arrested on various charges. Among the charges were 49 felony counts and 28 misdemeanor offenses. The charges stemmed from an assortment of crimes such as burglaries, firearms, narcotics possession and other warrants to name a few.

The investigation, as previously mentioned, included a great deal of team work from several agencies including:

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit

Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU)

State Police Aviation

Special Operations Response Team

Troopers out of Troop D

City of Syracuse Police Department

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,

The Onondaga County Crime Analysis Center

New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision

When the detail was all wrapped up officials say a total of 40 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of fentanyl, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, and 1,541 individual packets of fentanyl were seized. There were also a wide variety of firearms confiscated as well. In total four assault rifles, three handguns, one shotgun, and seven high-capacity magazines are now off the streets.

When it comes to the individuals responsible, the State Police are withholding names and specific charges at this time due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation. State Police officials say,

Gun trafficking is the illegal buying, selling, manufacturing, or transporting of firearms, often to move weapons from a legal to an illegal market. It's a serious crime that can be linked to other illegal activities, such as human trafficking and drug trafficking.

If you have any information or suspicion of this type of activity going on in your community you are asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000. God Bless those brave men and women who protect our safety, while putting themselves in harm, every day.

