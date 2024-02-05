Massachusetts Man Dies in Upstate New York Snowmobile Crash

A Pittsfield, MA man was killed in Lewis County in Upstate New York early Saturday morning, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say, on February 3, 2024, at 2:47 a.m., State Police responded to Culpepper Road in the town of Montague for a reported snowmobile crash with serious injuries.

The investigation has determined that 33-year-old Richard M. Mangiardi Jr., from Pittsfield, Massachusetts was snowmobiling with family and friends on a 2017 Artic Cat snowmobile on a trail near Culpepper Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, exited the trail and struck a tree.

Mangiardi suffered a traumatic head injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told WIBX that despite the open trails and snow in the North Country, trails are icy and difficult to negotiate. He said accidents often happen with people from out of the area who are unfamiliar with the conditions this year.

Tips for Safe Snowmobiling

•Stay Right and Between the Stakes and yield to groomers

•Be prepared for changing trail and weather conditions

•Obey NYS snowmobiling laws

•Always ride with another snowmobiler

•NYSSA reminds riders that many snowmobile-related accidents would be prevented if every rider made the smart choice for zero alcohol.

•It is recognized that riding a snowmobile is a voluntary activity that may be hazardous. Operating a snowmobile requires peak concentration and reactions at all times.

Snowmobiling tips courtesy of NYSnowmobiler.com.

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Every Sam Raimi Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From The Evil Dead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we ranked the movies of one of Hollywood’s most imaginative and stylish directors.