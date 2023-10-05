Marcy Woman Reported Missing: Deputies Attempt To Locate
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public as the attempt to locate a Central New York woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.
The woman is identified as 24-year-old Madelyn Fiore of Marcy.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says her whereabouts are unknown since leaving her home on Tuesday (October 3, 2023) at around twelve-noon. Her family has had no contact with her since then, Maciol said. A new release seeking information on her whereabouts noted the woman left her home without her cell phone, hasn't attended any of her college classes, not reported to work and hasn't had any contact with family or friends since.
Fiore's vehicle is gone as well - described as a dark gray colored 2013 Buick Verano with New York State license plate (KBY 1494). A photo of the vehicle is pictured below.
Fiore was wearing a flannel black and white shirt, and tan shorts. when she left the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madelyn Fiore is urged to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-765-2226.
This is the third notable missing person case in Central New York in the last week.
On Saturday, nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was abducted from a state campground in the Capital Region. Thankfully, the child would be recovered on Monday night, located inside a camper not far from her home - with authorities charging 46-year-old Craig Ross with her abduction.
Also, a 16-year-old Herkimer County girl has been missing for several days. Emily Clapper of Herkimer is a possible runaway and maybe have been headed to Oneonta, according to New York State Police.
