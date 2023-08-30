A Utica man caught a ride to the Oneida County Jail from State Troopers, then wound up slashing the tires of vehicles belonging to employees of Sheriff's Office.

That from Sheriff Rob Maciol who said after catching a ride to the jail on Tuesday, Jeremy Ibanez became upset for some reason and pulled out a knife and began slashing the tires.

Officials now say they believe Ibanez had malicious intent the entire time, but say he intentionally mislead Troopers in to thinking they were giving a courtesy ride to a pedestrian in the rain.

Ibanez is now being held in the county jail on $2,500 cash bail/$10,000 bond on five counts of Criminal Mischief in the fourth-degree, one charge of Attempted Criminal Mischief in the fourth-degree and six counts of Criminal Tampering.