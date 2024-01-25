Man Arrested for Firing Sawed Off Shotgun in Utica Streets

When will the plight of gun violence end in the City of Utica?

More Gun Violence

Utica Police Cruiser TSM loading...

While the immediate problem seems to be with younger people being involved with shootings and homicides, it's not exclusive to youth. Utica Police have just arrested a man for firing shots in the city.

Police officials say units were dispatched to the 1100 block of Steuben Street Wednesday morning just before 11 a.m. for reports of "shots fired." Upon arrival officers were pointed in the direction to a residence on Steuben where the alleged shots were coming from.

Officers then searched the area of the home and found several spent shotgun shell casings outside the residence, specifically in the area of the back porch, according to Utica Police.

Tenants of the building in question were summoned by police and one individual, a man, exited the building and was frisked for safety. Police say they discovered live shotgun shells in the man's pockets. That individual was detained and the investigation continued.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department via Facebook loading...

Once all tenants were searched and detained, permission was given to officers to enter the property and that led officers to discover a sawed off shotgun inside the home along with several live rounds of ammunition, according to police.

At the conclusion of their investigation, officers learned that the person allegedly responsible for firing shots at the location was the first man that was frisked by police. Officers say that man was 31-year-old Alex Lanaux of Utica. He was arrested and is facing several charges including Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (defaced), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (prior conviction) and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

He was also charged with a Utica City Code of Firing a Firearm within the City limits.

Get our free mobile app

Incredible Photos of the Devastating HK Restaurant & Lounge Fire On Thursday, November 30th, 2023 the Utica Fire Department was called to the HK Restaurant & Lounge for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. The second alarm fire took hours to final get under control and the former Roger's Coffee Shop ended up being a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State According to Road Snacks, New York isn't just one of the dumbest states in the nation - they claim to have found the top 10 dumbest cities in the Empire State.

As for what determines a "dumb" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the largest population of those who never finished high school. The survey used Census data and "scientific stuff" from other "legitimate" sources to find the 10 areas with the highest concentration of high school dropouts.

Road Snacks argues that not finishing high school puts one at a significant disadvantage in life. The study adds that the areas with the highest percentage of adults without a high school degree should shine a light on the state as a whole.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the dumbest in New York State. That said, the company is not calling these cities "dumb" - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan