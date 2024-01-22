Major Ramp Closure Announced For This Week in the City of Utica

If you regularly travel around and through the City of Utica you need to be aware of a major travel advisory happening in the areas of Routes 5, 8 and 12 this week.

Even with the colder winter weather upon us, construction continues through the month of January. The project that never seems to end continues in the area of French Road near the Home Depot.

Ramp Closure This Week

According to Heather Tehan, Public Information Officer for the New York State Department of Transportation, there will be a major ramp closure on both Tuesday (1/23) and Wednesday (1/24) of this week. The ramp that will be closed is the Northbound ramp to French Road and there will be a temporary detour in place. The closures will happen between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days.

Detour Will Be In Place

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp closure at French Road will be put in place in order to replace a guide rail at that location. In the interim, officials say there will be a detour in place for those looking to take that route. The DOT says, "Motorists are advised to follow a signed detour utilizing the Burrstone Road exit to the intersection of French Road and Champlin Avenue."

Safety Is Key

As in any instance of roadwork, drivers need to be hyper vigilant and cautious in areas where roadwork is happening. Too many road construction workers have been injured or killed as a result of speeding or distracted drivers. The NYS DOT is reminding people fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. Don't speed!

Hopefully this project in the area of the arterial will be done soon. But, at least the one lane business is concluded that was seen over the summer.

