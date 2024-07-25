Madison County Officials Investigating Fatal House Explosion
It was a tragic day for members of the Madison County community of Lincoln as officials are currently investigating a house fire that claimed the life of at least one resident.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation that started when a structure exploded at 4261 Burleson Road just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Following the Madison County 911 dispatch call multiple agencies responded to the scene including Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, New York State Police and the Town of Lincoln Fire Department.
Upon arrival, first responders immediately noticed a scattering of debris from the house that had exploded. Officials say crews immediately began their search and in the midst of the rubble, two people were discovered. Madison County officials say an adult male resident was airlifted via Mercy Flight and an adult female was found deceased at the scene.
As a result of the horrible event and the investigation surrounding it, Creek Road was closed for some time between Mt. Hope and North Butler Avenue. It has since reopened. Burleson Road will remain closes throughout the remainder of the night, at least. In addition to the initial responding agencies, Madison County officials want to thank the following agencies who provided much needed assistance.
- Greater Lenox Ambulance Service
- Madison County EMS
- Madison County Office of Emergency Management
- The Canastota Fire Department
- The Wampsville Fire Department
- City of Oneida Fire Department
- National Grid
- Sylvan Beach Fire Department
- New York State Fire
- New York State Department of Homeland Security
- Mercy Flight Central
- Madison County Highway Department
The cause of this tragic incident is still being investigated and we will provide more details as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this horrible explosion.
