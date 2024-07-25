Madison County Officials Investigating Fatal House Explosion

It was a tragic day for members of the Madison County community of Lincoln as officials are currently investigating a house fire that claimed the life of at least one resident.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation that started when a structure exploded at 4261 Burleson Road just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Following the Madison County 911 dispatch call multiple agencies responded to the scene including Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, New York State Police and the Town of Lincoln Fire Department.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately noticed a scattering of debris from the house that had exploded. Officials say crews immediately began their search and in the midst of the rubble, two people were discovered. Madison County officials say an adult male resident was airlifted via Mercy Flight and an adult female was found deceased at the scene.

As a result of the horrible event and the investigation surrounding it, Creek Road was closed for some time between Mt. Hope and North Butler Avenue. It has since reopened. Burleson Road will remain closes throughout the remainder of the night, at least. In addition to the initial responding agencies, Madison County officials want to thank the following agencies who provided much needed assistance.

Greater Lenox Ambulance Service

Madison County EMS

Madison County Office of Emergency Management

The Canastota Fire Department

The Wampsville Fire Department

City of Oneida Fire Department

National Grid

Sylvan Beach Fire Department

New York State Fire

New York State Department of Homeland Security

Mercy Flight Central

Madison County Highway Department

The cause of this tragic incident is still being investigated and we will provide more details as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this horrible explosion.

Rome Tornado July 16, 2024 Check out the damage a tornado caused in Rome, New York. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Incredible Photos of the Devastating HK Restaurant & Lounge Fire On Thursday, November 30th, 2023 the Utica Fire Department was called to the HK Restaurant & Lounge for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. The second alarm fire took hours to final get under control and the former Roger's Coffee Shop ended up being a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio