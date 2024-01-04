The Mohawk Valley Community College family is sadly mourning the loss of one of their own. It was announced via email to members of the MVCC community Thursday that the longest serving president in the college's history has passed away.

According to an email message obtained by WIBX, current Mohawk Valley Community College President Randy VanWagoner made the heart breaking announcement. The email reads,

It is with sadness that I share Dr. Michael I. Schafer, MVCC’s longest-serving president (1983-2007), recently passed away at his home in Naples, Florida. Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time. No formal services are planned and we will post the obituary on Viva Engage (formerly Yammer) when it becomes available.

During his time at the college Schafer expanded and strengthened multiple facets of the campus including academic program additions, increased athletic prominence and major building renovations and additions. Two examples of building additions included the Science and Technology Building and Wilcox Hall.

In the above video you can see an interview President VanWagoner conducted with former President Schafer during the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can see in this 17-minute long video that Schafer had a true passion for the Utica based college and the Rome campus as well.

For several years Mohawk Valley Community College has played an integral role in the community and Schafer was no exception. A cause of death is not known, but Schafer was living in Naples, Florida. Condolences are being sent to his family, friends and the whole MVCC community.

