A new hotel could soon be going up behind the Byrne Dairy on Campion Road in New Hartford.

The village is already home to the Burrstone Inn, a Homewood Suites by Hilton, a Hampton Inn & Suites, and a TownPlace Suites by Marriott.

According to a report by WKTV, a Best Western could soon join them.

The proposal s helmed by developers Andy Patel and Joe Salerno, who have already drawn up a plan to build a 95-room, four-story hotel on the grounds of the old Madden Concrete facility.

The hotel would also come with a dining area and two retail spaces.

Local officials are seemingly excited about the plan because the hotel would be conveniently located nearby popular restaurants and shops.

The only downside? The hotel's proposed height.

New Hartford Mayor Don Ryan said the hotel will need to go through approval because it'll be an estimated 45 to 50 feet tall. "Our height limit is 35 feet in the Village," he told the outlet.

In the event the proposal is rejected, of which Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente doesn't think it will, the hotel will be shopped around to other locations in the area.

Picente recently spoke on WIBX about the recent influx of visitors to see the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Utica and spoke of the overwhelming positive response spectators and athletes had about CNY's hospitality industry.

It seems our local leaders want to build on that positive reception.

It would be nice to see Utica and the surrounding area seen more as a tourist destination for a fun trip because that would lead to more jobs and more money infused into the local economy.

According to a recent market study that Mayor Ryan read, Oneida County could use about 9 more hotels, which means it is likely a Best Western is coming to the area regardless of how locals feel.

Another hotel is already going up in the Harbor Point area of Utica, which Picente believes will add more visitors to the region to enjoy long-term stays.

Those interested in weighing in on the proposed hotel should know the Planning Board is hosting a joint meeting with the Village Board to discuss the potential Best Western. The meeting will be held at Butler Hall at 5 p.m. on May 7.

Residents and interested parties can confirm the meeting time by calling 315-733-7500 and using extension 2423.

What do you think? Does the Utica Metro Area need another hotel? Let us know on the station app.

