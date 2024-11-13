Little People Wrestling Coming to Upstate New York

If you are a fan of wrestling you will be thrilled to know a unique and truly entertaining event is coming to Upstate New York.

Nothin' Fancy Cafe in Vernon will play host at the end of November to one of the biggest little wrestling events in Upstate New York history. Little Legends Wrestling is bringing their tour to Vernon on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024. It's going to be a long night of short fun as little people will be wrestling for the top titles.

This event, according to the Little Legends Wrestling Facebook page, is described as

A night that’s packed with insane action, crazy fun, and non-stop thrills. We are bringing a high-energy wrestling show to YOU for ONE NIGHT ONLY, and it's going to be BIG! For All Ages. These pint-sized wrestlers may be small, but they bring HUGE action! Get ready for wild moves, hilarious antics, and non-stop excitement that'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

This is sure to be great fun and you can get a great deal on your tickets! Organizers of the event are offering an exclusive deal where you can buy two tickets and get the third free! This will be your only opportunity this year to see this spectacular event in your area. Tickets are going fast so be sure to grab yours today. In order to take advantage of the special buy two, get one free deal use the code BOGO3 to claim the offer before it’s too late.

Get ready for wild action, huge laughs, and an unforgettable night! To get your tickets visit eventbrite.com. Tickets range from $27.66 to $59.13. The show starts at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 8 p.m. The show promises to be all-night fun and it's happening at Nothin' Fancy in Vernon at 10 Ruth Street. Don't miss this amazing show.

