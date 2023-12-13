Listen: Taylor Swift Song Parody, Pokes at Mahomes, KC Chiefs

If you're like me, you've had enough of Patrick Mahomes and his whining about getting an actual penalty call from the referees. And yes, the off sides penalty was blatant, the correct call, and the flag was thrown before Mahomes even had the ball in his hands. In other words, the ref had no idea Kansas City would have scored on that play.

Recently, we were tasked with coming up with a holiday song parody that would encompass this past week's Bills-Chiefs game, and the much needed Buffalo victory. I chose an annoying holiday classic, and worked to combine sports with pop culture. That is, combining Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, The Bills and Chiefs, and - an aggressive reindeer...all in one song.

Listen to the song below. The lyrics are just below the video.

Taylor Swift Got Run Over By a Reindeer (lyrics)

(Original song, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer - by Elmo & Patsy)

Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer

While Patrick Mahomes had a melt down the other night

You can say there’s no such song as Calm Down

But we all know the referees got it right

She’d been drinking all the Kool-Aid

Thought her man Kelsey had just won

But when the referee yelled out off sides

Mahomes spoiled Bratty mouth began to run

He was being such a baby

He Bundled temper, tantrum and attack

As Kelsey was doing 2 things AT once

Taylor Swift had a reindeer run right up her back. (Up her back?)

Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer

As Mahomes threw his helmet on TV

The NFL won’t know what to do without her

Fans hope she’ll SHAKE IT OFF before next week.

All together now…

Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer

Now the NFL can put the game back on TV.

You can say there’s no such song as Karma

But as for me and Josh Allen we believe.....

Merry Christmas from Buffalo NY

