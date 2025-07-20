Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lewis County Claims Two Lives

A tragic story on the roads in Lewis County Thursday evening, where a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer turned deadly in the town of West Turin.

State Police say it happened just after 4 o’clock at the intersection of Route 12D and Route 26. According to the early investigation, a 2011 Honda Pilot was heading north on 12D when the driver, 39-year-old Natasha Spellicy of Taberg, failed to stop at the intersection. Her vehicle crossed into the path of a southbound tractor trailer.

The truck, a 2020 Volvo, was driven by 38-year-old Andrew Sommers from Three Mile Bay. It struck the Honda on the driver’s side, then continued forward—along with the SUV—before both left the roadway. The Honda ended up in a ditch. The truck, still moving, struck a second SUV—a red one heading north on Route 26, driven by 63-year-old Eric Croniser.

Both the tractor trailer and the red SUV eventually came to rest off the northeast shoulder.

Natasha Spellicy and her 16-year-old son Tyler were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the family’s three dogs. Her daughter, 18-year-old Kylie Spellicy, was airlifted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Eric Croniser and his passenger, Amanda Croniser, were taken to Wynn Hospital in Utica. Both are expected to recover.

Troopers say the tractor trailer driver showed no signs of impairment. Multiple agencies responded, including local fire, EMS, and the Lewis County DA. The investigation remains active.

