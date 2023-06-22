‘Lewd’ CNY Man Crashes Vehicle Twice, Wrecks Car After Police Chase
A Central New York man was issued only appearance tickets after a chaotic series crashes and a police chase.
That is according to New York State Police were dispatched for an initial crash at Tecforce Automotive 623 State Route 31 in the Madison County town of Sullivan at around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses called 911 saying the driver involved 'committed multiple acts of public lewdness along with the multiple acts of criminal mischief to vehicles' in the business's lot.
The man - later identified as Robert Norton of Liverpool, NY - ran back to his black 2023 Toyota Camry (photos included) and drove off eastbound on Route 31 with Troopers and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office in pursuit. Authorities say Norton drove into westbound and struck another vehicle - not involved in the initial incident before losing control and crashing into a sign pole outside of 2597 State Route 31 (image below).
Norton actively resisted, troopers say, and would be tasered by police.
State police said the 27-year-old was only issued appearance tickets on the following charges:
- Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, class “E” felony
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor
- Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor
- Obstructing Governmental Administration, class “A” misdemeanor
- Public Lewdness, class “B” misdemeanor
- Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
He's due to answer the charges in court next month.
