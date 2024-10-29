Latest Update on Early Voting- GOP and DEMS Turnout is Impressive

Oneida County is tallying the votes by party for early voting and Republicans and Democrats are turning out in record numbers so far.

After four days of early voting, Republicans are outpacing Democrats in votes cast early so far, according to Democratic Deputy Commissioner Amela Hrustic. Currently, 6,287 Republicans and 4,782 Democrats have voted early. Meanwhile, 2,153 unaffiliated voters have cast early votes. Overall, 14,165 votes have been cast over the four days of early voting.

Oneida County Board of Elections Oneida County Board of Elections loading...

In the race for Congress in NY-22, Democrats and Republicans are almost even in voter turnout. In NY-21, Republican early voters outnumber Democrats by more than 2 to 1.

In the race for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Brandon Williams is facing New York State Senator John Mannion, a Democrat.

In NY-21, Republican Elise Stefanik, seeking a sixth term as the representative, faces Democratic challenger Paula Collins.

NY-22 covers Utica, New Hartford, and Madison County, while NY-21 covers Herkimer County and Rome.

Nationally, more than 50 million early votes have been cast thus far.

