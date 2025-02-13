Latest DMV Scam Seems Real, Turns Out It’s REAL-LY Bad

There's a new scam that's being delivered via email and text message to people's cell phones and it seems to be catching people left and right.

"You have an unpaid toll bill on your account. To avoid late fees, pay within 12 hours or the late fees will one increased and reported to the DMV," the message reads. There are so many things that are wrong with this message but some believe it seems real and people, especially the elderly, are getting caught up in it.

Some of the red flags regarding this scam are pretty obvious and it's so important not to click. Bank information, private information, cell phone passwords, and so much more can be handed over to criminals with just a simple click.

Here are some warning signs.

1. You don't recognize the phone number. This is warning sign number one. And the +63 plus a 10 digit phone number means the text is coming from overseas, specifically The Philippines in this case. Don't call the number, don't text back and just remember if you don't know the number, that's your first sign of a possible scam.

2. The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion sounds like an odd name, and there's no reference to a state, or an account number or anything specific to you. It's a red flag.

3. Scammers will almost always try to create an immediacy. Pay within 12 hours, or else something bad will happen is a classic red flag.

4. Fees will be increased and reported to the DMV. There's nothing official about this text. No mention of New York State or any specifics. This is suspicious.

5. A link for you to click and enter your personal bank or credit card info. First, clicking on a link like this on its own can release a virus or malware onto your phone or device. Entering credit card or bank information could ultimately cost you thousands of dollars. The rule is simple: Don't Click on these links.

One local couple who reported the scam said they had recently been on the New York State Thruway, so the alert seemed real. They clicked on the link (BAD) and they entered their credit card information. They were prompted to re-enter the credit card information because they said there was an error and they followed the instructions (BAD).

What Were The Scammers Doing?

Were the foreign scammers just trying to confirm the credit card information? Did they have other nefarious intentions like sharing the card on the dark web, and never had a plan to charge the card in the first lace? Did they release malware on the person's phone? All of these questions are unanswered at this point, however, the couple was forced to change their passwords and cancel their credit card because any of these bad things could be in the works.

Conclusion

Don't click on the link. Go to your EZ pass account and see if you owe. Another option if your elderly or even any age, find someone who's good with technology who you trust and ask for help. Did you know you could call 2-1-1 if you're nervous and need some advice. The call is free and the people on the other end are there to help.

