The Buffalo Bills decided not to use the NFL Draft to find new backfield weapons for the upcoming season but have signed a former standout Central New York athlete and veteran NFL running back.

Latavius Murray has signed a one-year deal to join the defending AFC East champions, according to multiple reports.

Last year, Buffalo's rushing attack was spearheaded by quarterback Josh Allen who is a threat to defenses in the air and on the ground. While Allen led the team in rushing TDs, Devin Singletary, who has left to join the Houston Texans, racked up the most rushing yards for the Bills during the regular season last year - 819 yards and 5 TDs.

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons Latavius Murray with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. Getty Images loading...

Murray spend time with both the Saints and Broncos last season, finishing the year as Denver's leading rusher - 703 yards and 5 TDs. Now 33, he joins a group of backs including James Cook (2022 draft pick), Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines.

The graduate of Onondaga High School was a former All-League and All-Central New York selection in his teenage years, scoring an incredible 58 touchdowns in his last two high school seasons. In college, he played for the University of Central Florida.

Murray's best NFL seasons came while playing with the then-Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in 2014. His lone thousand-yard campaign came in 2015 (1,066 yards) to go along with six TDs. The following season he posted a career best 12 touchdowns, to go along with 788 rushing yards.

Buffalo Bills v Oakland Raiders Latavius Murray scores for the Raiders in a game vs. Buffalo in 2016.

Getty Images loading...