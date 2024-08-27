If you plan on hitting the roads during the long, holiday weekend, then do yourself a favor and don't travel during these peak hours.

AAA has issued its prediction about how bad traffic will be during the final long weekend of the summer. The outlet notes it's been a record-breaking, blockbuster summertime travel season and this upcoming holiday will be a doozy.

Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group, warned Americans hail Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer and typically celebrate with one final trip.

"Since many kids are already back in school, regional road trips tend to be the most popular option for families," she cautioned.

Overall, domestic travel is already trending 9% higher than last year, which is buoyed by lower gas prices and traveling costs, which are 2% lower than last year.

New York will experience some of the highest traffic levels in the country this year, as will Alaska, Nevada, and Florida.

AAA warned New York traffic will increase by 40% since last year, meaning it'll take you longer to reach your destination - especially if you hit during peak congestion.

The worst time to plan a roadtrip are as follows:

Thursday, August 29, between 1PM and 7:30PM

Friday, August 30, between 2PM and 6PM

Saturday, August 31, between 8AM and 11AM

Sunday, September 1, between 2PM and 8PM

Monday, September 2, between 11AM and 8PM

Tuesday, September 3, between 8AM and Noon

The worst traffic will be found along the Jersey Shore to New York City via Garden State Parkway N, says 111. Peak travel time will fall on Friday, August 30, around 2:15 PM and is expected to last an hour and 25 minutes.

AAA says motorists in New York should hit the road during these times instead:

Thursday, August 29, before 11AM

Friday, August 30, before Noon and after 7PM

Saturday, August 31, after 12PM

Sunday, September 1, before Noon

Monday, September 2, before 10AM

Tuesday, September 3, after 1PM

AAA anticipates that over 300,000 motorists will get stranded during the holiday rush and is reminding New Yorkers to check their tires and key fob battery before leaving. Flat tires, dead batteries, and being locked out of the car will be the main reasons drivers will need rescue this year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, suggests getting a full vehicle inspection before heading out on a lengthy trip to ensure the car is ready to handle a long journey.

Interestingly enough, while the roads will be a mess this Labor Day weekend, those flying internationally will catch a little break this year. AAA says international travel is down 4% than this time last year.

The cause of this drop is likely due to travel costs, which are up 11% since 2023.

Where are you planning to spend your Labor Day weekend?

