A Central New York man claims he was only joking when he pointed a knife at the volleyball coach who benched his daughter for misbehavior.

The phenomenon of parents behaving poorly at youth sports events and even practices is becoming a major problem.

A recent article from The Cut asked why adults obsess over their kids' athletics.

The article suggests parents could feel entitled to have a say because of the time and money they've spent on their child's activity. This may lead to a misinterpretation that sporting events are valued family time, so the desire to have the best possible outcome may increases their competitiveness.

While the article was respectful and thought provoking, there is another theory why parents are getting out of hand at youth sports: they're jerks.

A recent article from USA Today showed that others are growing tired of over-entitled parents and are now waving signs at games that say, "Let the refs ref. Let the coaches coach. Let the players play. You are a cheerleader."

One Central New York dad failed to catch the memo at his daughter's JV volleyball match and admitted to pulling a knife when confronting the coach.

According to the incident report from New York State Police, which is on page 4, claims 41-year-old Nicholas Griesmyer of Hastings menaced his daughter's volleyball coach during a game in Skaneateles on September 25.

Syracuse.com obtained copies of court documents that revealed more about the alarming incident that happened at a junior varsity volleyball match between Central Square and Skaneateles High.

Apparently, Central Square Coach Deanne McClellan told Griesmyer that his daughter and five other girls were temporarily benched for "personality conflicts" and "drama."

The decision was to have the girls cool off for 1 set, but Griesmyer took issue with it.

McClellan told troopers the father lifted his shirt to take a pocket knife from his waistband and opened it before pointing it directly at her. The coach said the knife was between 2 to 3 inches long.

This interaction was witnessed by several others, including Griesmyer's daughter.

According to her statement, Coach McClellan asked if she was being threatened, and was told by a laughing Griesmyer, "No, this is just who I am."

Griesmyer then left the gym and the coach began comforting his crying daughter. The two confirmed what happened and Coach McClellan asked if her dad ever threatened her like that.

The daughter denied her father ever acted that way toward her.

McClellan notified her athletic director of the incident, who informed the district superintendent, who had a school resource officer call police to report it.

Griesmyer told New York State Police that he was just joking and claimed he pulled a box cutter, not a knife, on the coach. He also told police he and the coach have "joked with each other in the past and thi was meant to be a joke."

Unfortunately for him, no one else was laughing.

The superintendent banned Griesmyer from school grounds and clarified he will need to be escorted at all times in an event he has permission to visit.

Griesmyer also said he sent an apology letter to school officials and took responsibility for his actions. A portion of the letter was also retrieved by Syracuse.com, which read:

I totally understand what I did was wrong. My actions have put my family and myself in a horrible situation that never should have happened. Not only have I embarrassed myself but have completely embarrassed my family.

Griesmyer was arrested and charged with menacing in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket. He also said he surrendered the knife to troopers.

Authorities also alerted the state's "Red Flag" law via an Extreme Risk Protection Order against Griesmyer The order was approved by a judge, meaning Griesmyer is banned from possessing firearms.

He is due back in court later today, October 2, to determine if the order should be made permanent.

Just think, this guy may have ruined his life and reputation over a high school volleyball game.

