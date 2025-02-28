Local animal shelters are sounding the alarm that they could soon become overwhelmed with tiny kittens, so they urgently need the community's help.

Kitten season is arguably the busiest time of year for local animal shelters. Unfortunately, these seasons have become longer and more intense in recent years to the point shelters are comparing conditions to a natural disaster.

Kinship says shelters nationwide are now dreading this time of year, which typically spans from the early spring and into fall. However, shelters are noticing the season gets longer every year, which signals the cat population is getting out of control.

Cats typically begin mating when winter ends, and warmer temperatures are right around the corner.

Last year was unprecedented to the point one of New York City's largest shelters had to shut its doors because they couldn't take on any more animals.

That marked the first time in Animal Care Centers of NYC's history of ever making such a decision.

That is why local shelters are increasingly turning to the community for additional support. The massive influx of kittens strains resources, manpower, and, and money.

If kitten season continues to balloon out of control, more shelters may be forced to close intakes for certain animals.

With several established cat colonies across Central New York, shelters here will also feel the immense pressure once kitten season starts.

To offset possible challenges, Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society in Utica is already preparing for what could be a record kitten season.

The shelter is requesting help from the community in the form of foster homes.

"We are seeking dedicated fosters to help with orphaned bottle baby kittens, pregnant mamas, a mama and her kittens, or orphaned kittens who need a comfortable space until they are old enough to be fixed (at the shelter)," they advertised.

Those interested in helping these homeless cats must be over 21-years of age. Call (315) 738-4357 for more information or apply to foster via this link: www.anitas-sshs.org/foster-care-application/

