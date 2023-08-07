Jeep Stolen in Upstate New York Had Owner’s Dog Inside

Have you seen Glenn?



New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a dog that went missing Saturday. Glenn was inside a vehicle that was stolen out of the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

Courtesy Google Maps Courtesy Google Maps loading...

Police describe Glenn as a 6-year-old Morkie, which is a Maltese and Yorkie mix, who weighs about 3.5 pounds. He was last seen inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Pennsylvania license plate JWK2417.

As of Monday, both the dog and car have not been located.

Police are urging those who might have information that could reunite Glenn with his family to call (585) 398-4100.

Courtesy New York State Police Courtesy New York State Police loading...

Vehicle theft up in New York

The Empire State reported 28,292 car thefts in 2022, which is a 23 percent rise from the prior year. That's the official word from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The surge in New York was the third-highest increase in the entire country, only surpassed by the crime rates in Illinois and Washington.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was one of the most sought after cars among thieves last year, with the 2019 model being the fifth-most stolen vehicle.

Latest Car Models Showcased At New York Auto Show Bryan Thomas/Getty Images loading...

The NY Department of Motor Vehicles said if your vehicle is ever stolen, you need to inform both police and your auto insurance company as soon as possible.

Doing that will ensure your car is entered into national and state auto theft computer records. It will help insure your car isn't stolen by the thief, or the crook trying to get the title in their name.

On that note, if authorities are unable to locate your stolen car, you might have to "transfer ownership to your insurance company using your title certificate." But, if you don't have a title, you can request to replace the title certificate online.

Car theft victims should also report their plates as being stolen, which they can do online on the Report or Replace Lost of Stolen Plates.

It is never safe to leave pets locked in cars

The Humane Society of the United States cautions against leaving your pet inside a vehicle - especially in the summer.

Warmer temperatures can lead to irreparable organ damage and even death.

Animal welfare advocates say it's best to leave your dog in the comfort and safety of your home if you are going to go anywhere that isn't pet friendly.

As for people who might react strongly to seeing your dog in a parked car, here's a link explaining if it's legal to break your car's window to rescue them.

In all, here's hoping Glenn is reunited soon with his family. Losing a dog is every pet owner's worst nightmare, so we can only imagine what Glenn's owners are feeling.

Get our free mobile app