It’s Official: These Are the 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State
Since 2010, these 10 cities have added a massive amount of new residents. Could one of them turn into the state's next big city?
Even though New York saw the largest amount of people move out of state in the country in 2023 (101,984 to be exact), census data also found that the state welcomed roughly the same amount of new residents. But where are these people moving?
According to HomeSnacks, there are multiple cities that can't seem to stop growing.
When a city keeps adding to its population, that means it must be doing something right to attract so many new residents. Additionally, a flourishing population means more potential business openings, jobs, activities, students in schools, friendships and, of course, a growing economy.
Sure, some residents might not like the shifting demographics or seeing more land gobbled up by developers and new constructions, but they still reap the benefits.
Upon reviewing the Census’ American Community Survey, HomeSnacks deduced the top 10 cities that are growing the fastest in New York State.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State
Kiryas Joel is seeing explosive growth, with the city seeing is population boom by 56.74 percent over the past 8 years. The rates of occupied housing units as well as changes in owner- occupied houses also rose tremendously since 2015.
In fact, the city has added so many new people, it is officially the 8th fastest-growing city in America.
Methodology
For the 10th year in a row, HomeSnacks used Census data to determine the cities that are seeing the highest spikes in population growth by comparing the numbers to those recorded in 2010.
The outlet compared 171 cities within the Empire State that had a population of over 5,000 residents. These cities were then ranked from highest to lowest growth. You can read the full report HERE.
As for the places that are seeing a shrinking population or slowest growth are as follows:
Brockport
Herkimer
Hudson
Sad to see a Central New York city make that list and even more so that HomeSnacks didn't provide data backing their findings.
According to Neilsberg, Herkimer's population was at 7,732 in 2010. The population, as of 2022 Census, stands at 7,298.
One thing that could change Herkimer's population issue is the ongoing push to have the city rebranded as the actual birthplace of basketball, and not Springfield, MA. You can read more about this national campaign HERE.
In all, are you happy to see more people move to New York or are you shocked that people are still here?
