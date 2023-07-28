Is New York Really the Unfriendliest and Most Aggressive State?

Some people say New York needs a personality overhaul. But do we really?

New York has a bit of a reputation problem when it comes to pop culture.

Residents are usually depicted as being rich, hostile busybodies who will trample on any sweet ingenue who dares step in their way.

But are we really like that in real life?

New Yorkers are actually... nice?

Turns out, just as people in the Big Apple don't say "'Ey, I'm walkin' here!", New Yorkers as a collective whole aren't a bunch of fanatic, flaming jerks.

A new survey by Gunther Kia commissioned 3,000 experienced roadtrippers to share their honest feedback about all the states they've visited.

The aim of the survey was to capture their real-life experiences to identify which American states boast the friendliest locals - the individuals who, with their spirit of hospitality, have the power to transform a road trip into a cherished memory.

Residents of any host state were ranked on a scale of 1-10 in terms of friendliness, with 10 being max friendly.

Shockingly, at least to people who believe stereotypes, New Yorkers made the top five.

How friendly is New York?

Aggressive who? New York is actually the fifth sweetest state out of the continental United States.

The Empire State scored an impressive score of 7.3 out of 10, which is a mere fraction away from the nation's most welcoming state, Missouri.

Missouri scored a 7.9 out of 10, followed by second place South Dakota with a score of 7.6. out of 10. Minnesota and New Jersey round the top three with a tying score of 7.5 out of 10.

Tied in fourth place is Texas and New Mexico, with a 7.4 out of 10, before the Empire State swings in with its impressive score to close out the top five.

Ironically, the state that has a reputation for being kind, sun-kissed and a little vapid was actually voted the meanest state.

California shocked with an abysmal 5.6 rating out of 10, with some analysts thinking the fast-paced, highly competitive environments of cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco tanked their overall score.

Check out the map for yourself:

What factors determined NY's friendliness factor?

My guess is, thanks to New York's wretched reputation due to years of bad PR, vacationers are probably surprised to find that what they see in movies or TV shows doesn't reflect real life.

Imagine heading into a place where you've only heard is full of mean, nasty, knuckle-dragging Neanderthals - but you instead encounter the loveliest people imaginable.

Maybe that's why we stuck out so much to these well seasoned roadtrippers.

As a transplant from Connecticut who just moved to Utica, I can say that everyone I have met so far has been warm, helpful and eager to know how I'm liking it here.

I've never had that experience anywhere else I've moved. It seems roadtrippers feel the same way.

According to the survey:

New Yorkers are also known for their down-to-earth nature and generous spirit, which often manifests in friendly greetings and a readiness to help others. Also, many of the state's community-oriented way of life also seems to resonate with travelers. A strong sense of camaraderie and togetherness exists in small towns and big cities alike.

But will this survey be enough to convince Hollywood and keyboard warriors to stop maligning the state by claiming only emotionally stunted hellions live here?

Yeah. We all know the answer to that.

