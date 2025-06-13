Kill This Fish Immediately If You Catch It, Says New York State Officials
It's called the "frankenfish."
It's a species of fish that can actually survive out of water, which is why it's so dangerous.
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said "they can breathe air and survive for days out of water."
Aside from "frankenfish," they are more widely known as northern snakeheads. The DEC said this highly invasive, predatory species from Asia can destroy our aquatic ecosystems.
"[They] have the potential to reduce or even eliminate native fish populations and alter aquatic communities," the DEC continued.
Municipalities which rely on tourist dollars from recreational fishing may suffer losses should northern snakeheads continue to invade New York waters.
So, how did they get in New York if they're native to Asia?
The DEC believes multiple people failed the environment by introducing these fish into our delicate ecosystems.
"Snakeheads most likely spread from aquarium dumpings and both accidental and intentional releases from fish markets," the DEC wrote.
Snakeheads have also become a bait fish, so boaters and anglers may have brought them deeper inland.
Making matters worse, snakeheads are capable of surviving out of water for days and are capable of "walking" by using its fins to propel it across the land.
Northern snakeheads are classified as "Injurious Wildlife," which bans the import and transport of these fish across state lines without a permit.
Here in New York, they have been documented in Queens and Wawayanda.
In Queens, a population has been found in two connected ponds and DEC officials are keeping them contained.
Meanwhile, they were found in Ridgebury Lake in Orange County, and officials utilized a series of pesticides to completely kill them off in 2008.
That being said, New Yorkers are urged to keep an eye out for these highly invasive fish because once they establish themselves, they are a terror to eradicate.
If you catch one, DEC officials say don't leave it on land because it can crawl back into the water. Instead, kill it and alert DEC officials where it was located.
You can check out what our neighbor state New Jersey had to say about their fight against snakeheads by watching the below video:
