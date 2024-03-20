One of Hollywood's biggest and most legendary stars is making his way to Central New York to meet his fans. If you are a Science Fiction junkie you will be "beaming" when you find out who it is and where he will be.

The guys who have brought you the biggest name in sports and entertainment have done it again as they're bringing Star Trek star William Shatner to Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY. Paulie Diamond of Gentlemen's Corner Barbershop and Vincent Carfagno of Cooperstown Connection will be welcoming Shatner on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 to Seventh Inning Stretch with both VIP packages and general admission. Yes, it's May the 4th as in "May the Fourth Be With You." Even though it's a Star Wars reference, it's still a cool date to meet one of the world's most famous Sci-Fi actors.

There are two available packages for fans eager to meet the man who portrayed Captain Kirk for all those years. The VIP Admission runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for $499.00 and General Admission runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with inscriptions and photos available for purchase. The prices for the event and what you receive are as follows:

Flats up to 16x20 - $159 each

Oversized, Toys, Pops, and Premium items - $179 each

Inscriptions (Limited to 3 words or less) - $49 each

Photo OP (Up to 2 people taken with a cellphone) - $149 each

VIP (1 Autograph and Inscription on any item, Photo OP with up to 2 people, and Early admittance!) - $499 each - *1 free 8x10 image of Mr.Shatner is provided for VIP ticket holders*

Don't miss your chance to meet Hollywood royalty, a living legend. This is a once in a lifetime shot. You can get tickets at https://seventh-inning-stretch.com.

