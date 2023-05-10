Warning: The below embedded video contains language that may be harmful for some viewers, NSFW - discretion advised.

An inmate wearing a bright orange jumpsuit briefly escaped police custody in downtown Utica on Wednesday afternoon before being recaptured by authorities.

WIBX 950 has learned the currently unidentified prisoner had made an appearance in Utica City Court, located on Oriskany Street near the Utica Police station and across from the Adirondack Bank Center.

The video below was shot and shared by Facebook user Mike Curran:

Video shot by a motorist who was stopped at the intersection adjacent to the new Wynn hospital in downtown shows the man in a full jumpsuit running past the vehicle with a member of law enforcement in pursuit with a taser in hand. That video was shared on Facebook and shows the inmate approaching another motorist's vehicle and opening the door before members of law enforcement grab him.

At the time of this posting, it was unclear who the inmate is and what possible charges he was appearing in court for. It is expected the individual will now be facing additional charges for the attempted escape.

Check back to updates to this breaking story...

