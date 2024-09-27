Children in four Central New York schools will now receive free books from country superstar Dolly Parton.

Today, September 27, it was announced Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding deeper in Herkimer County.

The program, which first arrived in the area a little over a year ago, guarantees that every child under age 5 receives a free, age appropriate book in the mail every month.

Students in Little Falls, Dolgeville, Ilion, and Herkimer will now be able to hitch a ride on the Imagination train thanks to the coordinated efforts of The Genesis Group and the Ready for Kindergarten (R4K) program.

Lauren Wirt, Regional Director of the Dollywood Foundation, said of the expansion, "There is nothing more basic, more essential, and more foundational to a child's success in life, than the ability to read."

A 2019 study found reading increases a child's vocabulary while a 2020 report from the Barbara Bush Foundation found reading young is directly correlated to a student's future financial and physical health.

Dolly herself has direct experience with the consequences of illiteracy.

Her father couldn't read and she saw how deeply it affected him, which is why she started the Imagination Library in his honor back in 1995.

Robin Robinson, President of the R4K Program, echoed that sentiment when welcoming the program into Herkimer County. "Children who are read to early in life are better prepared for learning and school," she said.

Added Robinson, "The gift of literacy inspires children to love language and books while supporting parents' positive interactions with their children."

Ray Durso, President and CEO of The Genesis Group, celebrated all the lives the Imagination Library will change for the better.

"We are honored to expand into four additional school districts and put more books into the hands of underserved children," he said. "By supporting Imagination Library in Oneida and Herkimer counties, we can work together to help create a culture of reading for all children across the state."

Since coming to the Mohawk Valley last year, over 7,000 books have already been delivered to children in the Camden Central School District and Utica City School District.

While the program previously serviced Oneida and Madison counties, the Imagination Library will now be available to Little Falls City School District, Dolgeville Central School District, Central Valley Central School District, and Herkimer Central School District.

Parents can now sign up their children by visiting the Imagination Library's website.

For those interested in learning more, please contact Robin Robinson at robinr@perchplace.org or by calling 315-880-0551.

Since launching in 2005, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has registered more than 3.1 million children and delivered over 251,385,000 books to them.

