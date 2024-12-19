Ilion’s Massive Remington Arms Building Has Sold

Herkimer's Industrial Development Agency (IDA) CEO is reporting that the entire Remington Arms facility has been sold. IDA CEO John Piseck says the property at 14 Hoefler Avenue which encompasses the entire former Remington footprint is now under a Purchase and Sale Agreement.

"This agreement allows the Turin team up to 4 months to complete due diligence on the property, which will include, but not limited to, infrastructure and environmental assessments," Piseck said in a press release on Thursday. "As of now there are no definitive plans for the site and many options are being evaluated," he added.

Check back for additional details.

