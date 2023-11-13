Ilion Residents Continue to Deal With Concerning Water Issues

It has become an annual tradition for residents of the Village of Ilion.

The Ilion Police Department once again issued a warning about lead levels in the drinking water.

Persistent Problem

The concerns were first announced in the form of a press release in late 2020.

The Ilion Police Department once again replicated the release and sent it out on their Facebook page recently. Officials said in the release that samples were collected between July 1st and September 30th of 2020.

During that time period high levels of lead. According to the release, "More than 10% of these sample results exceeded the lead action level of 15 micrograms per liter."

Lead can have devastating effects on those who are exposed, especially when it comes to children. According to the CDC, "Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health and cause well-documented adverse effects such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

This can cause:

Lower IQ

Decreased ability to pay attention

Underperformance in school"

Ilion Resident Weighs In...

Chuck Lester is a former official with the Village of Ilion and he spoke to WIBX Monday.

Lester says, "They're working on an old system, so there will be issues."

There are several lingering concerns, he said, such as old cast iron pipes and corrosion. "Even when they're not working on the system, there still is sediments in the water."

Lester feels if you're not filtering your water, you are ingesting those particles when drinking water or showering.

Regardless of what is in the water in the village, residents have reason to be concerned. It is an issue that village officials have been dealing with for a long time and for the sake of those living with and utilizing the water, it is the hope of many that this issue will soon be resolved.

