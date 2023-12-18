Huge ‘Take 5′ Lottery Prize Won at Kinney’s Drugs in Whitesboro

You never know when a lottery prize will strike in Central New York. The area is no stranger to big winners and there was a 'Take 5' winner who cashed in big after playing in Whitesboro.

The New York State Lottery announced Saturday that two big 'Take 5' prizes were awarded with a total payout of $18,230. That winning numbers that led to the cash prizes were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 18. Those numbers were drawn during the evening drawing.

According to the New York Lottery website, the object of the 'Take 5' game is as follows.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 39. To win the Take 5 Jackpot, match the five numbers on your ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn.

The two Jackpots valued at over $18,000 were won by someone who played at the Whitesboro Kinney Drugs on Oriskany Boulevard and the Stewart's Shops on West Main Street in Brownville, NY. Brownville is in Jefferson County.

There were other winners in Saturday evening's drawing as well. 154 winners won a total prize of $355 for matching four of the five numbers and 5,184 New Yorkers won a whopping $17.50 for matching three of the five. Those who picked two correct numbers get to play again on the state.

This is once again another example of how you can make some big bucks with just a little luck. We have had some monster prizes won here in our area before, but don't forget the next big one couple be yours with a Powerball Jackpot at just shy of $550 Million. You never know!

December New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on November 28th 2023, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Peek Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler