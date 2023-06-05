How Valuable Are Ike and Tina Turner Records?

If you're finishing up your spring cleaning or browsing a garage sale, you might want to pick up any Ike and Tina Turner records you come across. They could be very valuable.

Ike died in 2007 and of course, Tina Turner passed away on May 24th of this year. Did their death play any role in the value of their vinyl records.

Mighty John the Record Guy said this week that an artist's death usually doesn't play any role in the value of their vinyl records. So, with Tina Turner's passing a few weeks ago, the value of her records didn't increase with her end of life. However, Ike, who died in 2007, and Tina Turner, do have some very valuable records out there.

Mighty John said the value is really in the rarity of the record, and when it comes to 45s, it almost always important to have the picture sleeve. Sometimes, the picture sleeves are worth far more than the actual record, he said.

Here are Ike and Tina Turner's most valuable records.

Ike & Tina Turner’s Most Valuable Records.

w/ps

1963 Sue LP…”Dynamite”………………………………………………………….$400.00

(Featuring the hit “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine”

1961 Sue LP… The Soul of Ike & Tina Turner”…………………………….$750.00

(Featuring the hit “A Fool in Love”

1965 Cenco LP… “Get It---Get It”……………………………………………….$1,000.00

1958 Tune Town 45… “Box Top”………………………………………………..$4,000.00

(Tina recording as Little Ann)

1966 Philles LP… “River Deep- Mountain High”………………………….$10,000.00

Is there a label people can look for that’s most collectable?

Mighty John says one label that seems to often carry value is Sun records.

