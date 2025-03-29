How To Get Pioneers Men ‘s Hockey vs. Hobart National Championship Tix

Update12:03 p.m. - Tickets are now sold out. Unused Hobart tickets may be released later today so keep checking the Empire Tix website. Resale tickets are also available on various websites.

The Utica University Men's Hockey Pioneers skated to a single overtime period victory Friday night in front of a jam-packed rowdy crowd inside Utica's Nexus Center in the NCAA DIII Frozen Four semi-final. With the win, Utica advances to the National Championship game on Sunday night at 7 at Nexus against Hobart, which defeated Geneseo in the early game Friday afternoon.

Utica and Curry skated to a well-played tight game, with the first-period ending with no score, despite the fact that Curry came out more aggressive on offense. The second period was different with Utica coming out fired up, out shooting Curry by a more than 2-1 margin. Utica took the lead early in the second period 1-0. But Curry would find an opening when Utica was called for a rare penalty in the game, and they would even up the score with the power play goal with 9 minutes left in regulation, making the score 1-1 through the end of period three. NCAA rules dictate no shootout if the score is tied, instead playing sudden death periods until the first team scores.

The Nexus Center was on edge for the first overtime period, and just more than four minutes in, Eric Vitale found an opening and crashed the net to score the winning goal, sending Utica to Sunday night's championship game.

Because of pro arena soccer booked at the much larger Adirondack Bank Center on Sunday, the championship game will be played at the adjacent Nexus Center, limiting ticket availability.

Limited tickets went on sale Friday night for season ticket holders and both teams. Limited tickets go on sale Saturday at 12 noon at Empire Tix. Click here to buy tickets.

