How Did Racist Artwork Get Displayed at New Hartford Schools?

One has to wonder how this clearly racist parody of a cereal ad was graded, and then later allowed to be submitted into the district-wide art show at New Hartford Central School on Saturday, May 4th. That's one of the questions New Hartford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cosimo Tangorra is looking to answer in his investigation into Saturday's incident at the school's district-wide student art show.

"Eat Monkeys Jump Like Monkeys! Monkeys Premium Cereal" along side a bowl of "monkey icon" cereal and NBA legend Lebron James. This piece of artwork was hanging at the community art show at New Hartford High School on Saturday, and somehow it made it through layers of filters in the art department.

On Sunday, WIBX received calls from a handful of residents who were offended by the artwork, and ultimately sent a copy of the piece to WIBX's newsroom.

WIBX reached out to Superintendent Tangorra on Sunday afternoon and he was not yet prepared to make a statement. Tangorra said he had already opened an investigation into the incident later Saturday afternoon and he wasn't sure when his investigation would be complete.

On Monday afternoon, Tangorra released a statement that seemed critical of his own school district, for allowing the piece to be displayed as part of the art show.

Poster submitted to Keeler Show/WIBX News on 5/5/24 Poster submitted to Keeler Show/WIBX News on 5/5/24 loading...

"The student involved has been contacted, but due to student privacy, we cannot divulge specific details regarding the student and whether or not there were disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code of Conduct."

Tangorra added, that there a focus of the investigation that was also involving the teachers and staff who allowed the art piece to be displayed.

"Administrators have also spoken with staff members responsible for the oversight of the artwork and we are using this as a teachable moment," he said.

Tangorra said that over the years, New Hartford School District in recent years has taken steps "to promote a welcoming environment for everyone, this included reviewing district-wide practices, ongoing professional learning and development, the formation of the Educational Equity Committee with representation from across the school community, and student-centered initiatives such as Elevating Student Voices."

But he added, "Despite our efforts, it is clear that more work needs to be done to challenge and raise awareness about stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination."

The Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) organization at SUNY POLY, Dr. Mark Montgomery, told WIBX that "Despite the circumstances, this gives us the opportunity to teach and to learn and grow as a community."

Montgomery will join WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday in the 7AM hour.

Read the entire statement to the New Hartford Community below by Dr. Cosimo Tangorra:

Cosimo Tangorra, Jr. Ed.D. posted in New Hartford Central School District, New Hartford CSD Community Group, Undisclosed

Superintendent addresses racist artwork at art show

Dear New Hartford Central School District community,

On May 4, district administrators were made aware of student artwork that showed racist imagery and text that was on display at the annual district-wide art show.

District administration immediately began an investigation. It is disheartening that racist work was not only created, but then overlooked and allowed to be displayed.

The district has taken steps in recent years to promote a welcoming environment for everyone, this included reviewing district-wide practices, ongoing professional learning and development, the formation of the Educational Equity Committee with representation from across the school community, and student-centered initiatives such as Elevating Student Voices. You can learn more about these initiatives by visiting the Educational Equity Committee section of our website.

Despite our efforts, it is clear that more work needs to be done to challenge and raise awareness about stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination.

The student involved has been contacted, but due to student privacy, we cannot divulge specific details regarding the student and whether or not there were disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code of Conduct. Administrators have also spoken with staff members responsible for the oversight of the artwork and we are using this as a teachable moment.

We understand that there are students, families, staff and community members who may not feel safe, accepted or welcome as a result of what transpired. Our school community deserves access to a supportive learning environment where everyone feels respected, included and safe. We have fallen short of that goal and we must do better. As a district, we will continue working to ensure all students and their families feel valued and it requires increased education, dialogue, and action from the entire school community.

Collaboration and open communication are essential as we move forward and I welcome anyone who has questions, concerns or comments to contact me at 315-624-1218 or ctangorra@nhart.org.

Sincerely,

Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Tangora will also appear on WIBX's Keeler Show later this week.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below. Gallery Credit: Mike Nied