Herkimer Co. School Ranks #1 in Algebra I Regents Scores

One local school ranked at the top of the list of all New York schools ranking best scores from the 2023 Algebra I Regents exams.

Van Hornsville-Owen D. Young Central School scored 100% proficient for the 2022-23 school year. Students in New York are classified proficient Algebra I when they score level three or above on the exam. Rankings can be skewed when compared to other school rankings based on the number of students who took the exam. VH-ODY had 11 students take the exam. 20 schools in New York ranked #1.

Here's how the rest of the region ranked out of 645 school districts in New York

Rank School Proficiency # of students

#22 TOWN OF WEBB UFSD 91% 110 students took the exam

#27 ORISKANY CSD 98% 27 students took the exam

#75 NEW HARTFORD CSD 93% 252 students took the exam

#110 CLINTON CSD 91% 119 students took the exam

#149 MORRISVILLE-EATON CSD 89% 63 students took the exam

#214 POLAND CSD 85% 41 students took the exam

#223 HOLLAND PATENT CSD 84% 126 students took the exam

#223 REMSEN CSD 84% 37 students took the exam

#238 WHITESBORO CSD 83% 250 students took the exam

#258 WEST CANADA VALLEY CSD 82% 82 students took the exam

#258 ADIRONDACK CSD 82%. 88 students took the exam

#309 FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER CSD 79% 52 Students took the exam

#351 CAMDEN CSD 77% 188 students took the exam

#351 WESTMORELAND CSD. 77% 66 students took the exam

#367 WATERVILLE CSD 76% 72 students took the exam

#379 HERKIMER CSD 75% 105 students took the exam

#393 SHERRILL CITY SD 74% 172 students took the exam

#393 MOUNT MARKHAM CSD 74% 95 students took the exam

#403 STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY CSD 73% 44 students took the exam

#436 NY MILLS UFSD 71% 49 students took the exam

#464 SAUQUOIT VALLEY CSD 69% 94 students took the exam

#477 ONEIDA CITY SD 68% 151 students took the exam

#477 MADISON CSD 68% 37 students took the exam

#504 DOLGEVILLE CSD 66% 76 students took the exam

#504 LITTLE FALLS CITY SD 66% 99 students took the exam

#516 BROOKFIELD CSD 65% 23 students took the exam

#587 UTICA CITY SD 53% 1,107 students took the exam

#590 ROME CITY SD 52% 406 students took the exam

20 Things They Should Teach in High School But They Don't High school will help you learn skills to be a successful adult but there are some things that should be taught in school but currently aren't on the curriculum. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

6 Stars Banned By the Grand Ole Opry + Why They Got the Boot Just because the Grand Ole Opry invites you to perform on their stage once doesn't mean it's necessarily an open invitation. These six performers were all asked to leave at one point or another -- and some never got invited back. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak