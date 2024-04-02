With less than a week to go before the total solar eclipse, several cities and towns across Upstate New York are no longer on the path of totality due to an unexpected shift.

Recently, the total solar eclipse map suddenly became wrong. The change was due to a shift in the sun's radius on the day of the eclipse, which will now rob many areas of their eclipse.

For some other cities in other states, they have now been pushed onto the path of totality.

New Eclipse Map Issued

Eclipse computation expert John Irwin was the one to break the bad news, especially to areas within the "grazing zone" - or those just on the very edge of the path of totality. The projected map has the eclipse shifting slightly west, which means the line of totality has shifted northwest by roughly 600 meters or roughly a fourth of a mile.

These areas were expected to catch mere seconds of the total solar eclipse, but now they will miss out entirely.

According to his new map, which shows the old totality path and its updated "true" line - areas like southern and eastern Rome have been pushed into partial eclipse territory. Previously, the city was expected to be nearly fully encompassed by the eclipse, but now just the northwestern tip will enjoy the show.

Aurora, Camroden, Owasco, and Steuben Valley were other areas that had been bordering the eclipse but have now lost out on totality.

The previous map had the Finger Lakes bisected by the total solar eclipse's path, but not those planning to see the full show will have to drive a few miles farther north.

You can scroll through the newly updated map below to see if your planned viewing location has been affected:

This is bad news for eclipse events planned on the outskirts of the former path of totality, but revelers are highly encouraged to make the most of it.

The next two total eclipses set to cross New York State will be in 2079 and in 2144.

Some Good News

The forecast for Monday, April 8, has shifted for the better. Previously, initial reports called for heavy cloud cover, rain and slightly chilly temperatures on eclipse day.

Now, meteorologists say we can expect peeks of sunshine and temperatures around 60.

For the Utica area:

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunshine and highs around 58.

Weather.com is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high around 58.

Accuweather predicts mostly sunny skies with a high near 57.

The revised weather is coming with some warnings, especially when it comes to eye safety.

Health and governmental officials are urging residents to not stare directly at the sun without proper eyewear like eclipse glasses.

If you aren't able to nab a pair, there are other ways for you to safely watch the eclipse.

Numerous eclipse events are being held throughout the Empire State, including SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy.

