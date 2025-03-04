Spring is only a few days away, which means delicious ice cream will soon be served across Central New York.

While meteorologists say spring officially started on March 1 for them, the official spring equinox doesn't happen for 16 more days.

This winter has been extremely rough, which is why many of us are so eager to experience the first signs of spring.

One of the most popular signs is when ice cream shops in the Mohawk Valley officially open up shop for the season. Here's when the soft serve officially starts flowing at these 11 favorite stores.

When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025? Craving soft serve or a hot fudge sundae? You're not alone! After an extremely tough winter, nothing says spring is officially here when these ice cream stores open up shop for the year.

Winter has been extremely brutal this year, with some areas in Central New York receiving over 300 inches of snow!

The good news is, all this precipitation is beneficial for our gardens. The layers of snow are actually one of nature's best fertilizers.

This winter is very much the opposite of winter 2023-2024, when the area saw frequent dry spells and warmer-than-average temperatures.

That, of course, led to a fair amount of February wildfires breaking out in the area and damaging acres of property. The lack of snowfall also set the area up for intense droughts as the summer months followed, causing several municipalities to urge residents to conserve water.

Germany Counts Its Insects Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

While it is unknown if the amount of snowfall means we won't see a drought this year, what is pretty much assured is that the area will see fantastical blooms once the snow melts and spring begins.

By then, your favorite ice cream shops will be open, so you can enjoy walking around your intense gardens while enjoying your favorite soft serve.

