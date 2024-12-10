The Rome Rescue Mission is calling on the community for help to ensure families in need have a warm, comforting meal this holiday season. The mission anticipates serving hundreds of meals to local residents and is seeking donations to meet the demand.

Key items in short supply include ham, sauces, cheeses, baked goods, and sweet potatoes—staples of traditional holiday meals. The organization hopes to stock its shelves with these essentials to provide a festive and nourishing experience for those who might otherwise go without. This time of year can be the most difficult for families as there are a number of financial factors that come in to play. Think about higher heating bills, gifts for children and other expenses.

Donations can be dropped off at the Rome Rescue Mission at 413 East Dominick Street. The mission accepts food donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We rely on the generosity of the community, especially during the holiday season,” a mission representative said. “Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference.”

The Rome Rescue Mission has long been a lifeline for families in need, and its holiday meal program is one of its most significant efforts. This year, the mission is determined to serve every person who turns to them for help, ensuring that no one is left without a meal or the warmth of holiday kindness.

Community members are encouraged to contribute what they can and to spread the word about the need for donations. Together, they can make the holidays brighter for neighbors in need. Financial donations are always appreciated as well. You can donate online by visiting https://www.romemission.org/.

