Help Police and Crime Stoppers: Wanted Person of the Week
Rome City Police are looking for a 27-year-old male who is wanted on warrants from Rome City Court. Duamel A. Scavone is wanted on 3 separate Rome City Court Warrants, according to Rome Police Detective Shane Riolo.
Police say, the first warrant is a Bench Warrant for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest stemming from a traffic stop in May of 2023. The second warrant is an Arrest Warrant for Harassment in the Second Degree stemming from a Domestic Dispute in July of 2023. The final warrant is an Arrest Warrant for two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree stemming from a Domestic Dispute, which occurred earlier this month, according to Riolo.
Scavone’s last known address is 441 Park Drive Manor II in Rome.
Duamel A. Scavone
27 years old
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Scavone, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]