Help Find Crime Stoppers, Rome PD’s Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Rome City Police are asking for people to share information on this week's Wanted Person of the Week in hopes that it will lead to his whereabouts and arrest.
Police are looking for 60-year-old Alexander R. Wilson on an arrest warrant for Grand Larceny. According to Rome City Police Captain Kevin James, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in December of 2022 where Wilson allegedly stole approximately $1,165 worth of merchandise from the Grand Union located in Rome. James said that Wilson has had other run-ins with police.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Rome City Police Department
Name: Alexander R. Wilson
DOB: 60
Descriptors: Male
Location: Last known address East Bloomfield St. now considered homeless.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Wilson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]