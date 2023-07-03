Harmful algal bloom closes down beloved Central NY lake

A popular lake's beaches are closed until further notice to protect the health and safety of swimmers.

Delta Lake TSM loading...

Delta Lake State Park in Rome remains closed because of a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), which was detected last week.

Lake officials announced the closure on Friday, writing on Facebook...

"Delta Lake State Park Beach is closed until further notice due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB). The closure is necessary to protect public health and safety. As of right now the Beach will be close the whole weekend. We will keep posting on here for any updates."

Officials have sent a sample out for testing and are awaiting results. At the moment, no timeline has been provided about when the lake will reopen.

Massive Algae Blooms Continue To Plague Florida's Atlantic Coast Photo Credit - Joe Raedle / Getty Images loading...

While the beach remains closed to the public, officials say other areas of the park are open to visitors.

What is a Harmful Algal Bloom?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, algal blooms are the result of excessive algae growth. Researchers are looking into why these blooms form and how to prevent them in the future.

Additionally, experts warn that HAB toxins are harmful to both people and animals. Exposure to these toxins can result in mild to severe side effects like skin irritations, breathing difficulties or asthma attacks.

Credit- NYS DEC/Canva Credit- NYS DEC/Canva loading...

Where to report suspected algal blooms

Members of the public can report a suspect bloom directly to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation by filling out the NYSDEC Suspicious Algal Bloom Report Form online.

Get our free mobile app