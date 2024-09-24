The last of the "official" winter forecasts are out and here's what they're all saying about what'll happen a few months from now.

While many of us tend to take all these great winter predictions with a grain of salt, they are pretty entertaining.

They give us something neutral to talk about with family and coworkers, without the worry of accidentally offending someone. There's way too many hot button topics these days, yet weather tends to be old reliable due to how mundane the subject actually is.

That's why we tend to listen to the big prognosticators when they come out with their annual reports of what the next season will look like.

To save you from all the scrolling and searching, here's a recap of everything that's been said about winter 2024-2025 so far for New York.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

Last month, the Farmer's Almanac issued its "wet winter whirlwind" forecast that excited all the snow lovers in New York. The publication predicted New York would be peppered with constant wet and chilly weather.

Another report from SnowChance seemingly backed the Farmer's Almanac report by declaring the first measurable snowfall in New York will arrive by November.

Direct Weather agreed with these forecasts as well, and warned New York will see "the worst of winter" and "huge snowstorms" this year.

These reports obviously delighted winter sports lovers, who celebrated the fortuitous news while those who hate shoveling took to social media to tell their fellow winter haters to invest in a snow thrower.

Not all big prognosticators were on the same page on what's to come in the months ahead.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said the same thing, with it saying New York will see a mild and dry winter. Essentially, the word was "temperatures will be up and snowfall [will be] down" in New York.

Courtesy Old Farmer's Almanac Courtesy Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

This was reflected by ski-enthusiast website SnowBrains, who warned this winter will be less snowy and cold due to a weakened La Niña.

Read More: Below Average Snowfall Expected in New York This Winter

On the subject of weather patterns, big league weather watchers are also joining in on the winter forecast spectating sport.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in New York over the colder months seem to be leaning toward the warmer side.

On the other hand, the weather service also said the state will see elevated levels of precipitation, which could lead to more snow.

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

In the end, trying to figure out what winter will be like when it's 2 to 3 months away is like trying to guess how many marbles are in a jar. It's just not guaranteed to be totally accurate.

But it's still fun.

In the meantime, agree with the weather report you agree with most and we'll all find out together what winter 2024-2025 really has in store for us.

That or you could take a wander in your backyard and see if it has any signs that a nasty winter is upon us based on these folklorish/superstitious "signs" that our ancestors used before weather radar was invented.

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Frost for Central New York Like it or not, fall officially begins on September 22. While we have ways to go before feeling the chilly embrace of crisp, autumnal weather, the Old Farmer's Almanac issued its predictions of when CNY could see the first frost of 2024.

With a colder and snowier winter possibly in the forecast, we might see frost on the ground a little earlier than before. Gallery Credit: Megan

Get our free mobile app