Gov. Hochul: Ransom Note, Finger Prints Helped Locate Abducted Child

The missing 9-year-old Upstate New York girl who was believed to be abducted has been found alive and well.

Authorities say Charlotte Sena was found in Milton, NY, north of Ballston Spa on Monday evening.

Governor Hochul, speaking to Spectrum News, said that the young fourth grader who had been missing since Saturday night was found to be in good health, and was discovered after a ransom note had been sent. The Governor said there were finger prints on the ransom note, which led police on the trail to locate her.

Sena was riding her bike on Saturday at about 6:45 pm inside the Moreau Lake State Park when she didn't return back to her parents. Upon searching, her bike was found but she could not be located. Sena's parents then called 9-1-1. On Sunday morning, State Police issued an Amber Alert for the 9 year old.

The Governor said additional details will be announced later during a press briefing.

"All is well that ends well," said Governor Hochul.

Check back for additional details.

13 Eyesight Myths That Have Been Completely Disproven There are several untruths and innocent wives tales that have somehow seemed to stick over the years, despite the fact that they are unequivocally false. Often times, moms are the culprit in spreading these little lies as a way to keep their kids in line. Here are 13 myths about glasses and vision that are absolutely not true, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). Plus we've added 5 of our own Bonus Myths, to keep your attention. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Buy This $425K Eclectic Upstate NY Motel and Adjacent House...on Ebay 10 acres of beautiful real estate opportunity with a house, and a 20-unit motel on 10-acres of Upstate New York property that includes a private nature trail and a quaint pond. Includes public water and sewer. Located near Watertown on Route 3. Make an Offer or Buy it Now on Ebay! Message Licensed Real Estate Broker Amanda Miller to gain entry. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler