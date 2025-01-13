GameStop Closing Another 150 Stores Including Some in Upstate NY

Another round of GameStop store closures is underway as we kick-off the new year for the once giant, and now struggling national chain. Since 2020, the chain has closed more than 700 stores nationwide.

While there are several New York State locations that have already closed are scheduled to shutter within the next week, none of the stores in the Utica-Rome area are on the closure list so far in 2025. It's estimated that there are more than 2,500 GameStop stores that still remain open across the country.

Local GameStop stores that remain open include Consumer Square in New Hartford, Riverside Center in North Utica, Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome, and the EFK Plaza in Herkimer. There are also stores remaining in Syracuse, Oneonta, and Albany at Crossgates Mall.

According to an industry website, here are some of the Upstate New York stores expected to close this month:

7679 - Corona, NY - 37-10 Junction Blvd.

6366 - Hornell, NY - Hornell Plaza, 1012 State Rd. 36

2239 - Latham, NY - Latham Farms, 579 Troy-Schenectady Rd.

6774 - Selden, NY - Selden Plaza, 277 Middle Country Rd. (1/18)

6662 - Troy, NY - Brunswick Plaza, 740 Hoosick Rd.

GameStop was once an iconic name in gaming retail, but has suffered a tumultuous journey from its heyday to its recent financial challenges. Founded in 1984 as Babbage's, the company evolved into GameStop in 1999, becoming a household name for gamers. It built its reputation on providing a brick-and-mortar experience for purchasing games, consoles, and accessories, coupled with a popular trade-in program that allowed customers to exchange old games for store credit.

GameStop's appeal has long been rooted in its ability to connect with gaming enthusiasts. For years, it was the go-to destination for gamers eager to snag new releases, pre-order exclusive editions, or seek advice from knowledgeable staff. However, the shift to digital downloads, subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, and direct-to-consumer platforms began eroding its market share.

Financial woes deepened in the 2010s as physical game sales dwindled. Despite efforts to diversify into collectibles and merchandise, and even gaining notoriety during the 2021 "meme stock" frenzy, these strategies provided only short-term boosts.

Today, GameStop faces the challenge of redefining its relevance in a digital-first gaming world. While its legacy endures, its future depends on innovative strategies to capture a new generation of gamers and embrace industry shifts.

