If you're a mosquito magnet like me, chances are you're willing to do just about anything to keep these bloodsuckers away from you.

Nothing spoils an outdoor excursion more than constantly swatting away persistent mosquitoes. I personally love to eat my dinner outdoors when it's sunny and warm, but I keep getting chased back inside because I get covered in bug bites.

Mosquito on human hand Anest/ThinkStock/TSM loading...

Mosquitoes love me so much they are completely unfazed when I'm wearing extra-strength bug spray.

If this sounds like you, your diet and exercise habits could possibly be a reason why you can't escape bloodsucking bugs.

The Scientist says research has found that mosquitoes are attracted to human sweat and those with elevated temperatures. The sweatier the human, the more likely they are to be noticed by hungry bugs.

However, if you ever been jogging with a friend and you're the only one swatting away bugs - the reason is you smell absolutely delicious to them. Meg Younger, a neuroscientist at Boston University, told The Scientist that the bacteria on our skin emits a signature smell and some stenches are more attractive than others.

This is where diet can play a role into your unique stink.

Health Workers Test And Spray For Mosquitos As Texas Prepares For Zika Virus Photo Credit - John Moore / Getty Images loading...

Eat This, Not That said there's research showing that certain foods can make one seem increasingly appetizing to mosquitoes. They explained the human body emits what are known as volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and some are guaranteed to make you a mosquito magnet.

Lactic acid, which is what we produce when exercising, as well as acetone, which is released when in ketosis, are some flavor intensifiers. These bugs also go gaga for carbon dioxide and ammonia.

Foods that are known to increase VOCs include alcohol - especially beer. Apparently beer can raise one's body temperature and alter their VOCs to a level that is ultra-inviting to mosquitoes.

Coffee and caffeine are also guilty of making us seem more delicious to insects because it can increase our metabolism - thus raising our body temperatures.

Organic Authority also composed a list of foods to avoid if you don't want to be a bloodsucker's dinner. Potassium-rich foods, like bananas, help the body produce that lactic acid mosquitoes love so much. Other foods in this category include potatoes, raisins, avocados, spinach, prunes, raisins, and lima beans.

Salty snacks have also been found to attract mosquitoes because they also help the body produce more lactic acid, so you might not want to dive into that bag of potato chips or peanuts while lounging outside.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Another food that is known to increase bug activity are sweets, like desserts and candy - and it's because bugs are attracted to sugary aromas.

The publication also said there are two foods you can incorporate more into your diet that will keep the bugs at bay: garlic and apple cider vinegar.

Apparently the smell of garlic repels mosquitoes while apple cider vinegar has shown some signs it also wards against insects.

You may also want to revisit your wardrobe when outside because mosquitoes have been found to gravitate toward certain colors.

Read More: Avoid Wearing These 4 Colors in NY Unless You Love Mosquitoes

There's also a few more steps to help keep these bloodsuckers at bay. For those who are serious about keeping mosquitoes away can also plant certain flowers in their garden.

Read More: Repel Mosquitoes With Thess 11 Plants in Your NY Garden

You can also follow these steps to make your home seem less inviting to these unwanted guests.

Here's What You Can Do To Help Prevent Mosquitos Around Your Home The New York State Department of Health offers these tips to help keep your home mosquito-free. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Best of luck and may your summer be far less itchy than last year!

The Only 24/7 Diners Left In New York State Unbelievably, there are only a handful of diners still around in Upstate New York that are open 24 hours a day. Gallery Credit: Yelp/Megan Carter