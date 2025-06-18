Get ready for the hottest temperatures of the year once this string of stormy weather exits the Mohawk Valley.

It may feel odd to feel excited about an upcoming heat wave, but the weather we've had so far has been anything but typical.

The region has been grappling with extremely soggy and often unseasonably cold temperatures all year long.

But it seems we are about to turn a corner and see the beginnings of a new weather pattern - starting with what the National Weather Service is calling the "first hot stretch of the season."

We only have to wait just a few more days to enjoy the first taste of summer, too.

Starting Sunday, June 22, the NWS is anticipating several days of sunshine and extreme heat. While this weather may be welcome, it is coming with a warning.

The NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central New York - including Madison, Oneida, and Onondaga County:

There is increasing confidence for oppressive heat and humidity early next week. High heat index values are forecast, with little relief at night due to elevated humidity.

The hottest days are expected Monday and Tuesday, with both days expected to have high humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s.

The NWS notes this type of weather can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Those who are typically affected by heat, such as older adults and young children, are urged to mitigate their time spent outdoors. It is also recommended to regularly drink water during these days to maintain hydration.

There is "high confidence" these hot temperatures will last through next Wednesday, June 25.

There is a slight possibility the hot weather can stretch into the following week, but the chance of that is much lower.

Based on the 10 day forecast from The Weather Channel, the sun may stick around until Sunday, June 29. These are slight chances for scattered thunderstorms, but the forecast is too far out to say with absolute confidence.

The highest chances for thunderstorms will be next Thursday through Sunday, when temperatures dip into the high 70s before creeping back into the low 80s.

The next time Central New York will see a rainy day, according to The Weather Channel, is Monday, June 30.

More information will be available about this potential heat wave when we get closer to the weekend.

