Fire Crews Battling Blaze At Varick Street Bar In Utica
The bad luck continues for one local bar on Varick Street in the City of Utica.
Flames Broke Out Thursday Afternoon
Utica Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire at the HK Restaurant & Lounge at 703 Varick Street. Crews were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. In fact, smoke could be seen for miles by pedestrians on nearby roadways.
Utica Fire officials announced via Facebook, that they issued a second alarm minutes after the first was issued. Occupants of the building were evacuated and the battle of the blaze continued.
At around 2 p.m. officials announced that there was a partial collapse of the structure as a result of the heavy flames coming from the building. As of 2:20 p.m. the fire was still active and crews continued to fight that fire.
This is the second time HK Restaurant and Lounge has been in the news for something unfortunate.
Shooting on Varick Street
On the night of November 11th, Utica Police were called to the establishment for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach and later died at the Wynn Hospital.
That man was Kwame Smith of Utica. His alleged killer, 30-year-old Tyrell Brown, ultimately turned himself in with the assistance of his attorney and he is facing a charge of Murder in the second degree, among other charges.
The fire at HK Restaurant and Lounge is ongoing and more details will provided as soon as they arrive.
We will provide information on cause and other factors upon further investigation.
