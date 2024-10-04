Who's ready for the most exciting aurora borealis news yet?

The clear skies and moonless nights are coinciding with what space experts say could be the greatest Northern lights show ever.

On Wednesday, the sun ejected a massive X7.1 solar flare and blanketed parts of the continental U.S. with dazzling auroras. That flare was deemed the second largest in years; right behind the X8.7-rated solar flare that lit up the skies in May.

X-rated solar flares are considered the most intense and powerful of them all, which is why they are so rare.

So imagine the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's surprise when the sun blasted a X9.0-rated solar flare out into the ether on Thursday?

What is exciting and encouraging about this particular blast of solar matter is that it is being accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is one of the the main ingredients of auroras.

CMEs are made up of charged protons and electrons from the sun. When they slam into the earth's atmosphere, they create fast-moving magnetic solar winds that shoot outwards faster than the speed of sound.

These solar winds, which travel roughly 7.2 million miles per hour, are what creates those dazzling light displays.

So you can only imagine how powerful the oncoming CME will be from that massive solar flare from Wednesday, which is even stronger than the one from May.

Solar activity is expected to remain high well into the weekend due to the ultra-active sunspot that's facing earth and spewing out these powerful flares.

While NOAA and other space experts are still determining exactly how large the aurora band will be over the continent, initial estimates say we could be in store for a Kp 9-level storm, which is classified as a "Very Active Aurora."

The auroras seen nationwide back in May were the result of a geomagnetic storm of that same strength.

The University of Alaska Fairbank's Geophysical Institute has broken down when we will be able to see this upcoming solar storm peak.

The show is expected to start around 9pm tonight, October 4, which means we could see dazzling lights dancing around our setting sun this evening.

The institute also says auroras will be seen by the naked eye as low as New York City - meaning Central New York is going to get a feast! It is likely we will be able to see them overhead instead of around the horizon.

This report will update regarding what we will see over the weekend. But, for right now, get ready to finally see the Northern lights - without clouds, Canadian wildfire, or bright moons to spoil our fun.

Happy skygazing!

More aurora shows are highly likely in the months ahead due to a once-in-a-decade event that's peaking right now.

